1st Source says 450,000 records affected in client data breach

Commercial and Consumer bank 1st Source Corp said on Monday a security breach that involved a popular file transfer tool, MOVEit, has impacted about 450,000 records.

A third party had gained access to data of its commercial and individual clients, 1st Source reported earlier this month, adding that it was in the process of identifying and notifying individual clients affected.

Last month, the U.S. security researchers reported that hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users shortly after MOVEit's developer Progress Software Corp disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

MOVEit, made by Massachusetts-based Progress, allows organizations to securely transfer files and data between business partners and customers.