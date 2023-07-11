1st Source says data compromised in MOVEit data breach

Financing firm 1st Source Corp said on Monday a third party gained access to data of its commercial and individual clients as part of the security breach involving popular file transfer tool MOVEit reported last month.

The company did not disclose the scale of the data breach, but said it is in the process of identifying and notifying individual clients who have been impacted.

1st Source said it used the software for secure file transfers supporting internal operations and client services.

Last month, the U.S. security researchers reported that hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users shortly after MOVEit's developer Progress Software Corp disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

MOVEit allows organizations and governmental agencies to transfer files and data between business partners and customers.