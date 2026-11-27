Nov 27 : Technology advanced rapidly this year and long-anticipated developments in artificial intelligence, drones and robots appeared to be materializing, fast.

AI now permeates almost every aspect of life, from fashion and food to counseling and education, for good and for bad. In schools, for instance, teachers are having to rethink how they teach and test in a world of smart chatbots available to all. But AI-enabled technology can also allow medical students to train with virtual simulations, or help children who are hard of hearing understand science lessons.

Illustrating technology through photography is not always easy. While robots certainly can be eye-catching — particularly when paired with humans in unexpected ways — concepts like AI or cybercrime often need a creative touch.

Sometimes that might be through a glimpse into the world of the billionaire executives who run the big tech firms. Or it might be by documenting the backlash to the water-thirsty data centers springing up to power the AI boom, or by photographing in the bunkers of Ukraine where drones are transforming warfare.

And sometimes, it just means taking really cool robot pictures.

(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)