3D printer company pays $2.77 million for violating China export curbs -Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON : 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay $2.77 million in penalties to settle with the U.S. Commerce Department for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, the Commerce Department said.

In addition to the Commerce settlement, the company also entered into agreements with the Department of State and the Department of Justice, the agency said in a statement.

Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said.

The emails included design drawings for military electronics and the development and operation of spacecraft that required U.S. export licenses to send to Guangzhou City. It also illegally exported documents to Germany where it had a server for employee emails.

3D Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment.