3M to cut 6,000 positions globally to improve cash flow

3M said on Tuesday (Apr 25) that it would cut about 6,000 positions globally as the United States industrial conglomerate looks to focus on high-growth businesses, including automotive electrification and home improvement.

Shares of the company, which is based in St Paul, Minnesota, were up 1.6 per cent at US$106.7 in pre-market trade.

The move comes as consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending as a series of interest rate hikes over the past year to bring down stubbornly high inflation has stoked fears of an economic downturn.

3M, which makes everything from Scotch tape and Post-it notes to power tools and medical products, has been raising prices to offset a hit from surging commodity costs.

"We announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate centre, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow," said 3M CEO Mike Roman.

These restructuring actions are expected to affect all functions, businesses and geographies, the company said, adding that the job cut is in addition to the reduction of 2,500 roles announced earlier this year.

The company had about 92,000 employees as of Dec 31, 2022, according to its annual filing.

3M anticipates annual pre-tax savings of US$700 million to US$900 million upon completion of the cost-cut actions.

The company reported an adjusted profit of US$1.97 per share for the quarter ended Mar 31, down from US$2.63 per share a year earlier.