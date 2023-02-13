5 things that will matter to the Singapore economy in 2023

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy is set to hit the brakes on growth in 2023, with policymakers expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to grow between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

The official forecast range indicates a sharp slowdown from 2022's full-year growth of 3.6 per cent and the 8.6 per cent in the year before, when the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Feb 13) that Singapore’s external demand outlook for 2023 has improved “very slightly” in recent months, with the reopening of China’s economy. But this will have to be seen in the context of other global uncertainties elsewhere.

Here are five key factors that will sway Singapore’s growth prospects in the year ahead.

1. MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENING

Major central banks around the world began an aggressive tightening of monetary policy in 2022 to combat surging inflation.

While necessary to rein in rising prices, massive interest rate increases across advanced economies have stirred fears about a global economic slowdown or worse, a recession.

Latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund see global growth falling to 2.9 per cent in 2023, versus 3.4 per cent last year.

With the fight against inflation far from over, more rate hikes may be on the horizon.

Beyond growth, another concern would be an increase in financial stability risks due to “disorderly” market adjustments and “exposure of latent vulnerabilities” among highly-indebted corporates and households, MTI wrote in its latest quarterly report.