7-Eleven Inc says CEO Jeo DePinto to retire

Dec ‌19 : Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto will retire ‌after 20 years ‌in the role.

The company said in a statement that it has appointed current President Stan ‍Reynolds and Doug Rosencrans, executive vice president and chief operating officer, as ​interim co-CEOs.

7-Eleven ‌Inc is the North American convenience ​store business of Japan-listed Seven & ⁠I Holdings.

The ‌group's board of ​directors is in the process of identifying a ‍successor to DePinto, the ⁠company added.