AB Volvo takes $423 million provision amid Russia-Ukraine uncertainty
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen at the Volvo Trucks plant outside Kaluga, Russia March 31, 2022. Picture taken March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/

08 Apr 2022 02:20PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 02:20PM)
STOCKHOLM : AB Volvo will keep provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.23 million) and expects a negative impact on its first-quarter operating income this year due to uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the Swedish truck maker said on Friday.

Volvo has suspended all sales, service and production in Russia, which last year stood for about 3per cent of the company's net group sales.

"The Volvo Group has total assets of approximately 9 billion crowns related to Russia, of which approximately 6 billion crowns is cash items that could be materialized over the coming years," it said in a statement.

"In the first quarter 2022, assets amounting to approximately 4 billion crowns will be provided for and have a negative impact on operating income, primarily in the Financial Services segment," the company said.

($1 = 9.4512 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

