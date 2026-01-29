ABB gives confident outlook for 2026, launches $2 billion buyback

ZURICH, Jan 29 : ABB on Thursday said it was feeling confident about 2026 as it reported fourth quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts and launched a new $2 billion share buyback.

The maker of electrification systems and electrical motors said its operational EBITA rose 19 per cent to $1.58 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.54 billion in a company-gathered consensus.

Revenues rose 13 per cent to $9.05 billion, beating forecasts for $8.73 billion. The figures did not include the contribution from ABB's robots business the company is selling.

"Q4 was a strong finish to a record year for ABB," said ABB CEO Morten Wierod in a statement.

"We lead in markets with strong secular trends and we will further build on our ABB Way operating model, which gives me confidence in our updated financial targets and that 2026 will be yet another all-time-high result."

ABB's full year orders of $36.77 billion, revenues of $33.22 billion and operating EBITA profit margin of 19 per cent were all record annual results for the company, it said.

For 2026, ABB said it is aiming for comparable revenue growth of 6-9 per cent and further improvement in its operating EBITA margin.