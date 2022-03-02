Logo
ABB pauses intake of orders from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hitachi ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

02 Mar 2022 09:15PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 09:15PM)
ZURICH : Swiss engineeering and automation group ABB has temporarily halted orders from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, it said on Wednesday.

"As a result of supply chain disruptions and other logistics, ABB has temporarily paused the intake of new orders and all operational activity affected by shipments in and out of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus," it said, adding it was monitoring the situation and would comply with export control and sanction laws if and when they come into force.

ABB had very limited business in the Ukraine, while Russia accounts for around 1-2per cent of group revenues, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

