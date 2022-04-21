Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders

ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hitachi ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

21 Apr 2022 01:11PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 01:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : ABB expects to continue its "promising" start to 2022, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, after posting better-than-expected profit and a big jump in orders during the first quarter.

The maker of factory robots and industrial drives reported operating profit before interest, tax and ammortisation (EBITA) of $997 million, beating analysts' forecasts of $946 million in a company gathered consensus.

Net profit rose 20 per cent to $604 million, beating forecasts for $562 million. Revenues rose to $6.96 billion, while orders - which point to future growth - increased by 21 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us