About 85% of Japan households expect prices to rise a year from now, BOJ says

TOKYO :About 85 per cent of Japanese households expect prices to rise a year from now, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The figure compared with 86.7 per cent in the previous survey in March, the Bank of Japan said.

The poll also showed 83.1 per cent of households expect prices to rise five years from now, compared with 83.5 per cent in the March survey, the central bank said.

The data highlight changing public perceptions on future price moves in once deflation-prone Japan, as companies continue to pass on rising raw material costs through price hikes.

The BOJ will consider revising up this month its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year, reflecting persistent rises in rice and broader food costs, sources have told Reuters.