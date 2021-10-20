Logo
Abu Dhabi wealth fund to lead GoTo's pre-IPO funding with US$400 million investment
Business

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan 3, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

20 Oct 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 02:40PM)
SINGAPORE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest US$400 million to lead a pre-IPO fundraising exercise by Indonesia's biggest tech group, GoTo, the southeast Asian firm said on Wednesday (Oct 20).

In a statement, Hamad Shahwan Al Dhaheri, the executive director of the private equities department of the Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, said, "This investment in GoTo is aligned with a number of our key investment themes."

One of these features was the digital economy in Southeast Asia's fast-growing markets, he added.

