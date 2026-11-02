Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, G42 sign deal with OpenAI as Sam Altman travels to UAE

DUBAI, Nov 2 : Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and artificial intelligence firm G42 on Monday signed a deal with OpenAI under which the state energy firm will integrate advanced AI capabilities across its operations, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The deal was signed as the ChatGPT maker's CEO Sam Altman met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and attended the United Arab Emirates' biggest oil show, ADIPEC.

US oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron last week cancelled plans for their executives to travel to the Gulf country and join the event, citing security concerns.

Fears of fresh US attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran have gripped the oil markets in recent days.

US President Donald Trump has said he would not launch an attack on Iran before the US midterm elections on November 3, but on Friday he said Washington may carry out another military operation against Iran.