Business

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-yr LNG supply deal with Japex
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs 5-yr LNG supply deal with Japex

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 01:25PM
TOKYO : Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas said on Thursday it has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex).

The deal is valued at between $450 million to $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for the shipments start.

The deal follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the UAE and other Gulf states in July, which focused on securing energy supplies for Japan, which remains highly dependent on oil and gas imports.

ADNOC has previously said that Japan imports approximately 25 per cent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it ADNOC's largest international importer of oil and gas products.

Source: Reuters

