Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

FILE PHOTO: A model Etihad Airways plane is seen on stage in New York, U.S. November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

16 Feb 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 05:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI :Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at the Singapore Airshow.

The value of the potential deal was not disclosed.

The state-owned airline had been considering the Airbus freighter and the competing 777X cargo jet developed by Boeing.

Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas said the Airbus jets would play a key role in the airline's cargo strategy.

He has previously said that the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody passenger jets would become the backbone of its fleet.

Earlier on Wednesday Airbus said that Singapore Airlines had finalised a deal to order seven A350 freighters.

(Writing by Alexander CornwellEditing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us