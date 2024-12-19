Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

The logo of Irish services and consulting company Accenture is seen at an temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 07:53PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2024 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:IT service provider Accenture beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, on the back of growing demand for its services to help clients adopt AI-powered tools.

Shares of the company rose 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Businesses are investing heavily to scale their AI projects and digitize their core operations to boost efficiency and cut costs, which is helping companies such as Accenture.

The company's new bookings rose to $18.7 billion for the first quarter from $18.4 billion a year earlier.

Accenture's first-quarter revenue stood at $17.7 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $17.12 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company expects annual revenue to grow between 4 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with analysts' expectations of 5.63 per cent. It had earlier forecast growth of 3 per cent-6 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement