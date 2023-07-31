Logo
Accenture to cut 890 jobs from Irish operations
The logo of Irish services and consulting company Accenture is seen at an temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File photo

31 Jul 2023 10:59PM
DUBLIN : Accenture plans to cut around 890 jobs from its Irish operations, representing some 13 per cent of its workforce there, as part of a round of global jobs announced in March, the IT consulting firm said on Monday.

The announcement represented one of the largest batch of IT layoffs in Ireland, which is the European Union hub for some of the biggest global technology firms. Accenture is one of the largest foreign multinational employees with over 6,500 staff in Ireland.

Accenture said its business in Ireland continued to perform strongly and that it remained firmly committed to it. The 19,000 job cuts the company announced in March amounted to about 2.5 per cent of its global workforce.

Source: Reuters

