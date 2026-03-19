Accenture forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates on cautious enterprise spending

March 19 : Accenture forecast quarterly revenue below estimates on Thursday, as clients remain cautious on spending on large IT transformation projects amid an uncertain economic environment.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company were down 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The company has been dealing with a challenging economic environment, with clients delaying large digital transformation projects and favoring cost control and short-term initiatives over broad overhauls.

The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenue between $18.35 billion and $19.00 billion, with the midpoint slightly below analysts' average estimate of $18.72 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company's revenue rose 8 per cent to $18.04 billion for the second quarter, beating estimates of $17.84 billion.

Accenture reported a profit of $2.93 per share, compared with $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year.

New bookings, a metric that measures future revenue based on contracts, rose 6 per cent to $22.1 billion in the second quarter.