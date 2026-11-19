LISBON, Nov 19 : Accenture said it aims to cut about 950 jobs in Portugal by January through a voluntary exit scheme for staff serving Meta Platforms, as the Facebook owner pursues an efficiency drive linked to artificial intelligence.

• Accenture said it had informed teams in Lisbon providing Trust & Safety services for Meta of the plan to cut about 16 per cent of its Portugal workforce, citing "major changes in client demand for this work and our need to make significant workforce reductions"

• The move comes as Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, pursues a broader efficiency drive linked to artificial intelligence

• Reuters reported in May that Meta was planning an initial round of about 8,000 job cuts globally as it ramps up AI investment

• Accenture said that after assessing the take-up of this offer, it will determine what further steps are required to restructure its teams

• It also said it remained committed to Portugal and would continue investing in strategic capabilities and partnerships with Portuguese clients