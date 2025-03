Accenture raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on growing demand for its services to help clients integrate AI-powered tools into their operations.

The company now expects annual revenue to grow between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 per cent to 7 per cent. Analysts had expected revenue growth of 5.7 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.