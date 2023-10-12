Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Accenture says US Justice Dept probing its services to government
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Accenture says US Justice Dept probing its services to government

Accenture says US Justice Dept probing its services to government

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Irish services and consulting company Accenture is seen at an temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 07:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Accenture said on Thursday U.S. Justice Department is investigating its unit on allegations that one or more employees gave inaccurate information over its compliance with federal security controls to the government.

The criminal and civil probes followed a voluntary disclosure by the unit, Accenture Federal Services, to the government, the IT service provider said in a regulatory filing.

"This matter could subject us to adverse consequences," Accenture said. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit works with the Accenture's clients in the U.S. federal government and accounted for 15 per cent of overall fiscal 2023 revenue from North America, the company's biggest market.

"We cannot at this time determine when or how this matter will be resolved or estimate the cost or range of costs that are reasonably likely to be incurred in connection with this matter," the company said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.