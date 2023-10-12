Accenture says US Justice Dept probing its services to government

Accenture said on Thursday U.S. Justice Department is investigating its unit on allegations that one or more employees gave inaccurate information over its compliance with federal security controls to the government.

The criminal and civil probes followed a voluntary disclosure by the unit, Accenture Federal Services, to the government, the IT service provider said in a regulatory filing.

"This matter could subject us to adverse consequences," Accenture said. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit works with the Accenture's clients in the U.S. federal government and accounted for 15 per cent of overall fiscal 2023 revenue from North America, the company's biggest market.

"We cannot at this time determine when or how this matter will be resolved or estimate the cost or range of costs that are reasonably likely to be incurred in connection with this matter," the company said.