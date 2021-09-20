From accessory to asset: How to invest in designer handbags

SINGAPORE: It was the statement piece that made a statement about the carrying power of a luxury brand.

As the coronavirus crippled economies around the world in 2020 – an Hermès Himalaya Kelly became the most expensive handbag sold at auction - fetching US$437,330 in Hong Kong.

In the past decade, handbags have regularly made the top five in the annual luxury investments index compiled by Knight Frank.

But for 2020, such sought-after handbags topped a basket of 10 popular luxury investments, with a 17 per cent rise year-on-year.

The index tracks the price of Hermès handbags.

Average prices have moderated this year, registering a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in the second quarter of the year, but the overall trend over a 10-year period is still firmly upwards.

Market watchers attribute this to changing consumer behaviour.

“The social stigma of buying and selling pre-owned luxury goods, especially in Asia, is definitely fading," said Ms Tresor Anne Tan, chief operating officer of HuntStreet, a marketplace for pre-owned luxury products.

"Consumers these days are generally more value-conscious, and also fashion-conscious about the choices and the things they buy and use. Rising wealth in Asia over the last 10 years has also contributed to that spike in consumption,” she said.