Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ACLU, 26 other groups support US$ 1 billion boost for FTC privacy work
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ACLU, 26 other groups support US$1 billion boost for FTC privacy work

ACLU, 26 other groups support US$1 billion boost for FTC privacy work

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 01:29AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 02:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The American Civil Liberties Union and 26 other civil rights and advocacy groups wrote to top lawmakers Thursday to urge support for a US$1 billion boost in funding for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is included in a US$3.5 trillion spending proposal.

In the letter to Democratic and Republican leaders of both Houses of Congress, the groups said the money would be a boon to the "under-funded and understaffed" agency, which was created to protect consumers.

The FTC has picked up the job of pushing corporations to better protect consumer data and privacy as it enforces rules against deceptive practices.

"This increased funding for the FTC is especially important because it will enable the Commission to protect people of colour and low-income communities from identity theft, fraud, scams, and exploitation. Privacy rights help prevent people from being treated unfairly based on who they are - privacy rights are civil rights," they wrote.

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee voted last week to give the FTC US$1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft, but it needs further congressional approval. The money would fund it for 10 years.

The US$1 billion funding bump for the agency is included in a US$3.5 trillion social spending measure, which includes free community college, universal preschool and investments in clean energy. It also proposes major tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.

The two top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that they had reached a deal Thursday on how to pay for the social spending, which Democrats hope to pass without Republican help.

The Democratic-controlled House is also due to take up as early as Monday a Senate-passed US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure Bill.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us