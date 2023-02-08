Logo
Activision aims to help UK regulator 'better understand our industry'
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Feb 2023 08:46PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 08:46PM)
LONDON : "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard said on Wednesday it hoped it could help Britain's competition regulator better understand the gaming industry after it said the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft could harm gamers.

"These are provisional findings, which means the CMA sets forth its concerns in writing, and both parties have a chance to respond," a spokesperson said.

"We hope between now and April we will be able to help the CMA better understand our industry to ensure they can achieve their stated mandate to promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals, where competitive, fair-dealing business can innovate and thrive, and where the whole UK economy can grow productively and sustainably."

Source: Reuters

