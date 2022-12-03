Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Activision Blizzard game testers vote to form union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Activision Blizzard game testers vote to form union

Activision Blizzard game testers vote to form union

Copies of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game published by Activision Blizzard, owned by Vivendi, are displayed in a shop in Rome, October 16, 2012. French corporate raider Vincent Bollore will join Vivendi's board after lifting his stake to 5 percent, putting his restructuring skills at the disposal of the ill-fitting media and telecoms conglomerate. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY)

03 Dec 2022 04:32AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 04:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Workers who test games at Activision Blizzard Inc.'s unit Blizzard Albany have voted to form a union months after the games developer began negotiating with employees at its Wisconsin unit, the first in the company to unionize.

The workers based near Albany, New York voted 14-0 to join the Communication Workers of America union, the National Labor Relations Board said on Friday.

Blizzard Albany has developed installments of popular video game franchises including Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Activision had argued that Blizzard Albany's entire workforce of about 100 employees, including production workers, should have been involved in the union vote and not only game testers.

The NLRB rejected those claims earlier this week, saying game testers could form their own bargaining unit because they perform a distinct role and have separate supervision and significantly lower wages than other employees.

Activision and the union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company has until next week to object to the election results. If it does not, Activision is legally required to begin bargaining with the union.

Microsoft Corp earlier this year said it would pay $69 billion to acquire Activision, though the deal is facing antitrust scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators.

The vote announced on Friday came after about two dozen employees of Activision unit Raven Software voted to unionize in May. Activision recognized the union and began negotiations in June.

The NLRB has accused Activision of violating federal labor law by threatening retaliation against workers who use social media to discuss working conditions. Activision has denied wrongdoing in the case, which is pending.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.