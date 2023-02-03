Logo
Activision Blizzard to pay $35mln to settle workplace charges, US SEC says
Activision Blizzard to pay $35mln to settle workplace charges, US SEC says

FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

03 Feb 2023 10:16PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:16PM)
WASHINGTON : Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle allegations over its handling of workplace complaints and violations of whistleblower protection rules, U.S. financial regulators said on Friday.

"Activision Blizzard failed to implement necessary controls to collect and review employee complaints about workplace misconduct, which left it without the means to determine whether larger issues existed that needed to be disclosed to investors,” said Jason Burt, who heads the Securities and Exchange Commission's Denver office, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

