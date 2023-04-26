Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Activision Blizzard reports quarterly bookings above estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Activision Blizzard reports quarterly bookings above estimates

Activision Blizzard reports quarterly bookings above estimates

FILE PHOTO: Activision games "Call of Duty" are pictured in a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

26 Apr 2023 10:49PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 10:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard on Wednesday reported first-quarter bookings of $1.86 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.79 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Earlier in the day, Britain said it would block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker over its concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming, dealing an unexpected blow to the biggest-ever deal in gaming.

Microsoft has announced its decision to appeal the CMA’s ruling, and Activision Blizzard intends to fully support Microsoft's efforts on this appeal, the videogame publisher said.

Activision's shares fell about 10 per cent in early trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.