SAN FRANCISCO : Activision Blizzard said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio.

The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the CWA to file a petition with U.S. National Labor Relations Board for a union election at the studio.

Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision last week.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)