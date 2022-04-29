Logo
Activision Blizzard shareholders approve US$68.7 billion Microsoft deal
The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, on Jun 13, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

29 Apr 2022 01:08AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 02:02AM)
Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard said on Thursday (Apr 28) that its shareholders approved Microsoft Corp's US$68.7 billion proposal to buy the Call of Duty maker.

More than 98 per cent of the shares voted at a special meeting held earlier in the day were in favor of the proposed transaction, the Santa Monica, California-based company said.

Microsoft said in January it had agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for US$95 per share in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future.

Activision, which is facing backlash over its response to allegations of internal sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales on Monday, hit by low demand for its latest title "Call of Duty: Vanguard".

Source: Reuters

