Activision says working with regulators to address workplace complaints
FILE PHOTO: The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 07:17PM)
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard said on Tuesday that it continues to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received.

On Monday, the company said the U.S. securities regulator was investigating its disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues.

"There is absolutely no place anywhere in our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind," said Bobby Kotick, Activision's chief executive officer.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had also issued subpoenas to the company and several of its current and former employees, seeking information regarding the matter.

The investigation comes at a time when Activision is embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges equal pay violations, sex discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. (https://reut.rs/3ECUCeE)

The SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

