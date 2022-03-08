Logo
Activist fund Oasis to sponsor female director training in Japan
08 Mar 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 01:30PM)
TOKYO : Activist fund Oasis Management Co unveiled a month-long initiative on Tuesday to sponsor board-director training courses in Japan for qualified women, as many Japanese companies struggle to find female directors to diversify their boards.

Hong Kong-based Oasis said it will pay all costs this month for qualified women who enrol for director training courses at the non-profit Board Director Training Institute of Japan.

"Improving gender diversity on boards in Japan by adding qualified female directors is something we are focused on and believe will improve governance and competitiveness at Japanese companies," Oasis founder Seth Fischer said in a statement.

Oasis' current and past investments include Toshiba Corp, Shinsei Bank Ltd and Tokyo Dome Corp.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

