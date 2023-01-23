Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -WSJ

Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

23 Jan 2023 09:30AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 09:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multi-billion dollar investment in cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the deal were not available, the report said.

"We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature," Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott told the newspaper, adding that Elliott has followed Salesforce for nearly two decades.

Elliott Management Corp and Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year Salesforce Inc said it plans to cut jobs by 10 per cent and close some offices after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce amid an economic slowdown.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.