Business

Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Japan's Dai Nippon Printing - source
Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Japan's Dai Nippon Printing - source

24 Jan 2023 03:10PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 04:17PM)
:Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which first reported the news, said Elliott now holds a stake little below 5 per cent worth $300 million, making it the conglomerate's third-largest external shareholder.

Elliott declined to comment. DNP, which confirmed Elliott's investment to FT, said no one was immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Elliott has invested in several technology-focused companies, including a multi-billion dollar investment in software firm Salesforce on Monday.

It also recently won a board seat at Pinterest Inc when the company added Elliott portfolio manager Marc Steinberg as a director.

Source: Reuters

