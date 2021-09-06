Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labour

Saage-Maass added that the five companies had listed "publicly and voluntarily" their supplying factories from Xinjiang - the Chinese region at the centre of forced-labour allegations - but that they may just be the tip of the iceberg.

"We do believe that those five are really only an example of a much wider and more systematic problem," she said.

She pointed out that Chinese cotton made up 20 per cent of global production - and 80 percent of it was produced in Xinjiang.

"So it's very likely that there are many more companies sourcing from the region," she added.

BOYCOTT CALLS

Contacted by AFP, fashion retailer C&A denied purchasing any garments from Xinjiang-based manufacturers. It added that it has not been sourcing yarn or fabric from the region.

Likewise, Hugo Boss rejected the ECCHR's claims. It argued that its "values and standards were adhered to in the production of our goods and that there are no violations of the law".

The Aldi group said the ECCHR's allegations were directed at the supplier Turpan Jinpin Knitting, but it said it had stopped purchasing any items from the company since the end of 2019.

The United States says that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people in Xinjiang, where experts estimate more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.

Beijing denies genocide and has described the camps as vocational training centres aimed at steering people away from extremism after years of unrest.

Uyghurs say are being forced to renounce religious traditions.

Several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China.

The ECCHR's move follows similar action in France.

In July, French magistrates opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara profited from Uyghur forced labour.

The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang.