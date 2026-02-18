Logo
Adage Capital trims stakes in AI heavyweights
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
18 Feb 2026 12:09AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 03:38AM)
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Feb 17 : Adage Capital Partners said in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it trimmed its investments in some AI heavyweights in the fourth quarter of 2025, while Softbank Group Corp reported it had dissolved its stake in Nvidia, a transaction the company first disclosed in November.

Adage disclosed small cuts to stakes in Microsoft , Alphabet and Amazon, as well as Nvidia. Adage also boosted its stake in Oracle by about 19 per cent to 1.87 million shares, valued at about $365 million.

The Boston-based investment firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the changes in its portfolio.

Softbank's $5.8 billion Nvidia stock sale took place in October, it said when it announced the transaction. Softbank liquidated the position to help raise funds for further investments in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. 

After optimism about AI fueled a multi-year rally in U.S. stocks, investors in recent months have worried about whether heavy spending on the emerging technology will generate sufficient returns to justify lofty valuations.

Nvidia has fallen about 7 per cent since November 11, when Softbank disclosed it sold its shares in the world's most valuable chipmaker. Nvidia is set to report its quarterly results on February 25, and analysts on average expect a 67 per cent jump in revenue, according to LSEG data. 

Softbank's and Adage's 13-F filings compare their holdings as of December 31 with those as of September 30. 

These filings, due within 45 days of the end of each fiscal quarter, capture institutional investor positions as of that date but do not reflect position changes that may have taken place so far in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters
