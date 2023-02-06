Adani crisis sparks protests and arrests; sell-off losses top US$110 billion

The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday (Feb 6) as dozens of members from India's main opposition party were detained by police during protests, and parliament was suspended again due to disruptions over the saga.

Adani shares continued their freefall, with the conglomerate's cumulative market value loss now topping US$110 billion.

The crisis was triggered by United States-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on Jan 24, accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, unsustainable debt and the use of tax havens.

The Adani Group, one of India's top conglomerates, has rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing in detailed rebuttals, but that has failed to arrest the unabated fall in its shares.

ONGOING PROTESTS

In New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a Mughal-era observatory that doubles up as a protest site for all causes, protesters held up banners and shouted slogans against Adani Group's billionaire founder Gautam Adani.

Some broke through barricades, forcing the police to detain them.

Hundreds of Congress Party members gathered to protest across the country, including outside several offices of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), both of which have exposure to Adani Group companies.

At Jantar Mantar, some members burnt a suitcase with an SBI logo on it.

Both houses of India's parliament were also adjourned on Monday, the third consecutive day, amid sloganeering and demands to launch an inquiry.

In the brutal fallout of Hindenburg's report, Adani Group flagship company Adani Enterprises was forced to abandon a US$2.5 billion share sale last week.