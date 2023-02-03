Adani Enterprises shares suspended as price falls 10% at open

MUMBAI: Shares in the flagship firm of beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were repeatedly suspended on Friday (Feb 3) as a rout triggered by allegations of accounting fraud deepened.

Adani Enterprises fell 10 per cent at the open and plunged by as much as 25 per cent at one point, while Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas - in which French giant TotalEnergies has a 37.4 per cent stake - and Adani Transmission were also suspended when they hit their trading stops.

Trading in Adani Enterprises later resumed, only for them to immediately fall another 5 per cent, triggering another halt.

The conglomerate's combined market capitalisation has plummeted by more than US$100 billion since US short-seller Hindenburg Research - which makes money by betting on shares falling - released an explosive report last week.

Adani himself has seen his fortune plummet by tens of billions of dollars, dumping him out of the real-time Forbes rich list top 10 and depriving him of his title as Asia's richest person.

Adani late on Wednesday cancelled a US$2.5 billion stock sale meant to help reduce debt levels - long a concern - restore confidence and broaden its shareholder base.

Big banks including Credit Suisse and Citigroup have stopped accepting Adani bonds as collateral for loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News.

That fuelled worries about how Adani will raise fresh funds, with Adani dollar bonds trading at distressed levels and signs of contagion in Indian markets increasing, Bloomberg reported.