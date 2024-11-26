Fitch puts some Adani bonds on negative watch after US bribery charges

Ratings agency Fitch has put some Adani Group bonds on watch for a possible downgrade after US authorities indicted some key executives of the Indian conglomerate on bribery charges.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai and some of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rupee and dollar bonds are now on "watch negative", Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Ratings on four Adani subsidiary senior unsecured dollar bonds were downgraded from stable to negative, the agency said.

A ratings watch negative signals a heightened probability of a rating downgrade that could affect the pricing of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Adani's debt.

Fitch will monitor the US investigation for any impact on Adani's financial position, it added in Tuesday's statement.

Specifically, it would watch for "any material deterioration in near- to medium-term funding access, including their ability to roll over existing credit lines or access new facilities, as well as potentially higher credit spreads," it said.

Rating agency S&P Global put Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity on a downgrade warning due to the US indictments.

On Monday French oil major TotalEnergies said it would halt financial contributions to its Adani Group investments following last week's indictment.