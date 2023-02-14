India's Adani Enterprises swings to Q3 profit on strong coal trading

BENGALURU: Adani Enterprises reported a swing to a third-quarter profit on Tuesday (Feb 14) from a loss a year earlier, and said it had made no "material financial adjustments" in the wake of the US short-seller report that roiled its shares.

The Adani group companies have been under pressure for the past three weeks after the report accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the company has denied.

The group's seven listed stocks have together lost over US$120 billion in market value since Jan 24.

The profit came on the back of boosts from its key coal trading division and its new energy businesses. Shares surged 9 per cent after the results.

The company's consolidated profit stood at 8.20 billion Indian rupees (US$99.11 million) for the quarter that ended on Dec 31, compared with a net loss of 116.3 million rupees a year earlier.