India government says court should check 'truthfulness' of Hindenburg report on Adani

BENGALURU: The Indian government has told the country's top court that the "truthfulness" of allegations made by a United States short seller against the Adani Group should be examined, according to a government filing seen by Reuters.

The Supreme Court is yet to issue an order on setting up a panel proposed to examine investor protection mechanisms in the wake of Hindenburg Research's Jan 24 report.

Seven listed firms of the Adani Group have shed about US$125 billion in market value since the report which alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate.

The Adani Group has denied wrongdoing.

Any panel should "have all the powers to undertake an effective investigation ... including every authority and powers to avail all assistance and protocols for its investigation outside India," the government told the top court on Friday (Feb 17).

The panel should "ascertain and submit a report regarding the truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations made against (the) Adani group of companies".

It should also examine the legality of Hindenburg's short positions on Adani Group's debt and equity instruments, the government filing said.

During a hearing on Friday, the government said that its suggestions should be kept under sealed cover, but the court said it wants to maintain full transparency on the setting up of the panel.

India's markets regulator told the top court earlier this week that it was looking into the short seller's allegations and into market activity immediately before and after the report.