SINGAPORE : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$600 mln results-based loan for Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the ADB said in a statement on Monday.

The loan is to "improve the reliability and resiliency of electricity services" and promote clean energy use in West and Central Java, the statement said.

