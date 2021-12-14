ADB trims developing Asia's growth forecasts over Omicron risks

MANILA : The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0per cent for developing Asia, down from 7.1per cent, and 2022 growth of 5.3per cent, down from 5.4per cent in September.

"COVID-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.

Most of developing Asia's subregions are forecast to grow slower than previously thought this year, due in part to a weak recovery in China.

China's economy, which staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with surging prices, a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and persistent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The ADB projects China's economy will grow 8.0per cent this year, slightly weaker than its 8.1per cent estimate in September, before it slows to 5.3per cent in 2022, down from its earlier projection of 5.5per cent.

The recent emergence of Omicron, which the World Health Organization says has been reported by more than 60 countries since it was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, "is a sobering reminder that further outbreaks remain a possibility," the ADB said.

The ADB trimmed its 2021 growth forecast for India to 9.7per cent from the 10.0per cent estimate it made in September, but left a 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 7.5per cent.

To take into account Southeast Asia's slower third quarter expansion, the ADB cut its growth forecast for the subregion to 3.0per cent for 2021 from 3.1per cent, but it raised its growth projection for the subregion next year to 5.1per cent from 5.0per cent.

Inflation is expected to remain manageable in Asia, the ADB said, which would allow monetary policy to stay supportive of growth amid continued risks from the pandemic.

GDP GROWTH

2020 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022

JULY SEPT DEC JULY SEPT DEC

Central Asia -1.9 3.6 4.1 4.7 4.0 4.2 4.4

East Asia 1.8 7.5 7.6 7.5 5.1 5.1 5.0

China 2.3 8.1 8.1 8.0 5.5 5.5 5.3

South Asia -5.6 8.9 8.8 8.6 7.0 7.0 7.0

India -7.3 10.0 10.0 9.7 7.5 7.5 7.5

SEast Asia -4.0 4.0 3.1 3.0 5.2 5.0 5.1

Indonesia -2.1 4.1 3.5 3.5 5.0 4.8 5.0

Malaysia -5.6 5.5 4.7 3.8 5.7 6.1 5.9

Myanmar 3.3 n/a -18.4 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Philippines -9.6 4.5 4.5 5.1 5.5 5.5 6.0

Singapore -5.4 6.3 6.5 6.9 4.1 4.1 4.1

Thailand -6.1 2.0 0.8 1.0 4.9 3.9 4.0

Vietnam 2.9 5.8 3.8 2.0 7.0 6.5 6.5

The Pacific -5.3 0.3 -0.6 -0.6 4.0 4.8 4.7

Developing -0.1 7.2 7.1 7.0 5.4 5.4 5.3

Asia

INFLATION

2020 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022

JULY SEPT DEC JULY SEPT DEC

Central Asia 7.5 7.0 7.7 8.6 6.3 6.7 7.3

East Asia 2.2 1.5 1.4 1.2 2.2 2.2 2.0

China 2.5 1.5 1.3 1.0 2.3 2.3 2.1

South Asia 6.5 5.8 5.8 5.9 5.1 5.1 5.3

India 6.2 5.5 5.5 5.6 4.8 4.8 4.8

SEast Asia 1.2 2.3 2.2 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.5

Indonesia 2.0 2.1 1.7 1.5 2.8 2.7 2.7

Malaysia -1.1 2.0 2.5 2.5 2.0 2.3 2.3

Myanmar 5.7 n/a 6.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Philippines 2.6 4.1 4.1 4.4 3.5 3.5 3.7

Singapore -0.2 1.3 1.6 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.4

Thailand -0.8 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.4

Vietnam 3.2 3.0 2.8 2.2 4.0 3.5 3.8

The Pacific 3.4 3.7 3.6 3.5 3.9 4.1 4.1

Developing 2.8 2.4 2.2 2.1 2.7 2.7 2.7

Asia

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies)