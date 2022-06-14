Additional measures needed to bring Pakistan budget in line with program objectives -IMF

ISLAMABAD : Additional measures will be needed to bring Pakistan's budget for FY2022-23 in line with the key objectives of its International Monetary Fund programme, the lender's resident representative in Islamabad said.

"Our preliminary estimate is that additional measures will be needed to strengthen the budget and bring it in line with key program objectives," Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters.

Pakistan unveiled a 9.5 trillion Pakistani rupee ($47.12 billion) budget for 2022-23 on Friday aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart much-needed bailout payments.