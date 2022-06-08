Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Administrators acknowledge $8.3 billion of claims ahead of Garuda creditors' meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Administrators acknowledge $8.3 billion of claims ahead of Garuda creditors' meeting

Administrators acknowledge $8.3 billion of claims ahead of Garuda creditors' meeting

A worker walks on a crane as a Garuda Indonesia's aircraft is parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

08 Jun 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 04:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Administrators of Garuda Indonesia's court-led restructuring have acknowledged 120.5 trillion rupiah ($8.32 billion) of claims from creditors, documents showed on Wednesday, two days before creditors are set to discuss a restructuring proposal.

The claims list, however, was not final as the administrators were still yet to decide on several claims from lessors, Martin Patrick Nagel, one of the administrators, told Reuters.

Lessors made up the biggest chunk in the verified list with 82.73 trillion rupiah of claims from the debt-ridden flag-carrier, according to the documents, which was dated June 7 and published on the administrators' website.

France-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus is the biggest among others with 7.8 trillion rupiah claimed, it showed.

Garuda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The amount is lower than the initial claims of $13.8 billion filed after Garuda started the court-led restructuring in December last year.

Garuda creditors are scheduled to attend a meeting on Thursday to discuss a restructuring proposal from the airline before taking a vote on the plan on June 15, according to an announcement from the administrators.

($1 = 14,475.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us