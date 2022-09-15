Logo
Business

Adobe nearing $15 billion deal to buy online design firm Figma - Bloomberg News
Business

FILE PHOTO: Adobe logo is seen on smartphone in this illustration taken June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Sep 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 07:58PM)
:Photoshop maker Adobe Inc is nearing a deal to buy online design startup Figma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal could value the design startup at more than $15 billion and be announced as soon as Thursday, according to the report.

Adobe and Figma did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Figma, which allows collaborators to work on designs and brainstorm in the same online space, counts companies such as Zoom Video Communications, AirBnB and Coinbase among its customers.

The report also said the deal talks were ongoing and terms could change.

Shares of Adobe fell 3.7 per cent to $357.45 in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

