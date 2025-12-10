Adobe plugs Photoshop, Acrobat tools into ChatGPT

Dec 10 : Adobe is integrating Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat apps into ChatGPT, it said on Wednesday, allowing users to edit images, design graphics and manage PDFs within the OpenAI-owned chatbot.

The move reflects a broader push by software makers to tie everyday tools into conversational AI platforms and tap into more users while reducing the need to switch between different applications.

Adobe declined to comment on the financial terms with OpenAI and said the integration was aimed at showcasing its flagship to new users, who will need to register with Adobe to use them in ChatGPT.

The rollout will bring many of the popular features that are available across Adobe's applications to ChatGPT's more than 800 million weekly active users, expanding Adobe's reach as it ramps up efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes in professional design markets.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It is also a step up for Adobe at a time when demand rises for faster, chat-based interactions that appeal to both beginners and skilled creators.

Aimed at simplifying common creative and productivity tasks, Adobe said users can type a request in ChatGPT such as fine-tuning photos, creating a graphic, animating designs or summarizing a PDF, and trigger the corresponding Adobe tool without leaving the chat interface.

Photoshop, Acrobat and Adobe Express are free to use within ChatGPT starting Wednesday across ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is already live on Android, with Photoshop and Acrobat support for Android expected to follow soon.

The move builds on Adobe's announcement from late October, when the company overhauled its video and image editing tools to allow users to execute tasks via conversational AI assistants.