Adobe, Qualcomm partner with Humain on generative AI for Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO :Adobe and Qualcomm said on Wednesday they are partnering with Humain, the artificial intelligence firm backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, to help the AI company develop tools for generating content in Arabic and for the broader Middle East.

The deal is one of several expected on Wednesday at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum being held as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Washington. Bin Salman on Tuesday met with U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted a dinner with the crown prince and U.S. government and business leaders.

Adobe said it will integrate Allam, a large language model trained in Arabic, into its suite of apps used to create marketing campaigns, films and television shows. Humain will in turn use what the San Jose, California, company calls Adobe Foundry to "create tailored, generative AI models unique to the Arab world," according to an announcement from the firms.

The AI systems will run in data centers being developed by Humain and use chips from Qualcomm, which last month introduced new chips called the AI200 and AI250. Qualcomm's chips will handle the work of generating videos created by the models Humain is developing.

“We are building a new creative intelligence that understands our language, our values, our heritage, and our future with Adobe," Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, said in a statement. "With the addition of Qualcomm into the collaboration, we will redefine the silicon that powers the next era of generative AI. Together, we are leading in developing creative AI for a new global era.”