Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

14 Jun 2022 09:02PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 09:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple Inc computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips.

Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. But Adobe has been working to build out more tools for making the three-dimensional worlds and objects used in video games and, increasingly, the so-called metaverse, where companies like Meta Platforms Inc are hoping to use augmented reality technology to overlay digital content on the real world.

Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum. The tool helps the makers of movies like "Frozen 2" and games imbue the digital objects they create with a wide array of lifelike textures, like wood or leather.

Adobe said that it has reworked the software so that it will run on Apple's proprietary chips, a move that is likely to help Apple gain some ground of its own. While Apple's laptops and desktop are widely used in some creative fields like music production, game developers tend to still rely on PCs that can be paired with power graphics chips from Nvidia Corp that help graphics look more realistic.

But Apple's new chips have added new graphics processing power, and Adobe plans to take full advantage of it in the new software, said Francois Cottin, senior director of marketing at Adobe.

"For these kinds of use cases, vertical integration is really key, from the app all the way to the chip," Cottin said. "We've been working very closely with Apple on future-looking use cases. I think Substance 3D definitely represent that."

Adobe also said Tuesday that it had signed up new customers for its three-dimensional content creation tools, including German fashion brand Hugo Boss and outdoor footwear brand Salomon Group.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us